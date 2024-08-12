The Spanish teacher aiming for England debut amid strong Leeds Rhinos form

It isn’t easy juggling her responsibilities as a Spanish teacher in Sunderland with playing rugby league for Leeds, but Izzy Northrop is up for the challenge as her first international opportunity also looms into view.

“IT is gutting when you’re the 18th player.”

That was the view of Wigan Warriors’ Anna Davies ahead of her England debut against France in June, after coming agonisingly close to achieving that dream nine months earlier.

When England ran out against Wales at Headingley last November, the Wigan winger watched the 60-0 win unfold from the sidelines after being named as coach Stuart Barrow’s reserve player for the clash.

This time round, that role was taken by Leeds Rhinos’ Izzy Northrop, freshly promoted from the England Knights set up after a run of exceptional performances impressed the England coach. However, at one point, she did fear she might’ve missed her chance to be on the plane at all.

And while she too was gutted not to get the chance to pull on an international shirt, she knows this is the perfect opportunity to do everything she can to ensure she does not miss out again next time the opportunity arises – which looks set to be the clash against Australia in Las Vegas.

“The whole trip was just amazing,” said Northrop, who travels down to Leeds from her home in Newcastle for training and games.

“I wasn’t expecting to be a part of it at all, I just thought I’d be a part of the Knights set-up again this year so I couldn’t believe it when Stuart called me after the adapted Origin game and asked if I wanted to go to France.

“Although I had my phone on Do Not Disturb as I was having a meal with a few friends so I missed his call at first. I phoned him back straight away and was worried I might have just lost my chance by not answering straight away. I was gobsmacked and couldn’t believe I was going to France.

“I know I didn’t play, but what an experience. Being around the girls as we warmed up was great and I took a lot from the trip. It gave me a taste of what the future could bring for me.

“I want to be out on the pitch next time and if I am to do that, Stu has given me some little pointers of what I need to do. But I know I need to keep playing how I am and improving my game, and if I can keep pushing and working hard it will hopefully pay off.

“I’m working as a Spanish teacher in Sunderland so the travel involved does add a lot of pressure to what I’m doing in the game, but that just makes me want it even more because of the sacrifices I do have to make to be involved.

“Playing Australia in Australia for the Ashes is the pinnacle of this game and you would never have thought this time last year that playing in Las Vegas would even be possible. It is amazing news that we have the game there and all players will be pushing themselves to be involved.

“And I’ll be doing all I can to try and get there.”

Northrop’s rise to the international ranks has largely coincided with her decision to join the Headingley-based club from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 season.

She made that move at a similar time to Bella Sykes, who did make her international debut from the bench in Toulouse, and for Northrop, the decision to move across West Yorkshire could prove to be one of her best yet.

“I had mainly played rugby union in my childhood, but before I went to University in Newcastle I wanted to carry on playing during the summer so I went along to my local club Brighouse Rangers and played with them,” added the prop, who after round eight of Super League had already scored 10 tries.

“From there, Huddersfield Giants scouted me and I joined their academy for a couple of years before moving up to the first team.

“After a couple of years at that level I decided I needed to leave there to push myself and develop my career in the game.

“It was a big leap to come to Leeds and it was a bit intimidating at first when I looked round and saw some of the names in the squad. It was harder and I still find it tricky at times – training is brutal and it was a big step up. I think I’m getting used to it now though and I can see that I can compete with the big names that are here and can be up there with them.

“Bella followed me a few months later and we both went through all the same emotions. We’d been at Huddersfield for years and it is hard to leave your mates and the group you’re comfortable in. But we both took that step and I think it’s done good things for both of us.”

With international duties now done for the year, the 24-year-old’s thoughts can fully be focussed on bringing some success back to AMT Headingley Stadium.

They might have already missed out on the Challenge Cup after an emotional day at Wembley, just a week after the death of Rob Burrow, but the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final are still up for grabs, as well as the Women’s Nines trophy, which is played for at the end of July.

“Getting the England call did ease some of the disappointment from Wembley,” admitted Northrop.

“It was a hard day for everyone and just a very emotional weekend for all of us. We had been to see Rob’s memorial at the ground before we set off for London and we were all thinking of him throughout the weekend.

“We desperately wanted to do the job at Wembley – not just for Rob, but for ourselves after last year’s result. But we didn’t perform on the day and were all heartbroken afterwards.

“But now we just need to stay positive, keep working hard, keep everyone on same page and working towards the same goal.

“There are still three trophies up for grabs, and we want to win at least one of them.

“The attitude among the squad is brilliant, and if we keep pushing I’m sure we can have some success.

“I am excited to see what we can do now.”

