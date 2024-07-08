Injury Corner: St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves,Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants suffer injury blows

   08/07/2024

WHICH Super League stars suffered concerning injury blows over the weekend?

Wigan Warriors 22-6 Leigh Leopards
Mike Cooper – Wigan Warriors – head
Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards – leg

Warrington Wolves 48-0 Huddersfield Giants
Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – shoulder
Connor Wrench – Warrington Wolves – knee
Toby King – Warrington Wolves – hamstring
Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants – head
Thomas Deakin – Huddersfield Giants – head

St Helens 6-8 Castleford Tigers
Sione Mata’utia – St Helens – neck

Hull KR 14-15 Catalans Dragons
Sam Luckley – Hull KR – head

Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC
Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – quad
Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – hamstring
Danny Houghton – Hull FC – calf
Ligi Sao – Hull FC – ribs

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast