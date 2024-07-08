Injury Corner: St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves,Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants suffer injury blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered concerning injury blows over the weekend?
Wigan Warriors 22-6 Leigh Leopards
Mike Cooper – Wigan Warriors – head
Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards – leg
Warrington Wolves 48-0 Huddersfield Giants
Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – shoulder
Connor Wrench – Warrington Wolves – knee
Toby King – Warrington Wolves – hamstring
Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants – head
Thomas Deakin – Huddersfield Giants – head
St Helens 6-8 Castleford Tigers
Sione Mata’utia – St Helens – neck
Hull KR 14-15 Catalans Dragons
Sam Luckley – Hull KR – head
Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC
Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – quad
Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – hamstring
Danny Houghton – Hull FC – calf
Ligi Sao – Hull FC – ribs
