Injury Corner: St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves,Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants suffer injury blows

Last week the country elected a new government. What would you most like to see the government do in relation to Rugby League?

Crack down on the number of overseas players coming into the British game by restricting the issue of visas

Review the Covid loans that the RFL negotiated with a view to writing them off and relieving clubs of that liability

Give Rugby League and other sports clubs exemption from paying business rates

Give the game some relief against soaring insurance costs against the threat of player injury