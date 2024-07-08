Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?
1. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
There aren’t enough words to sum up Bevan French – and he was magnificent against Leigh.
2. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Justified his recall with an impressive display against Catalans.
3. Paul Momirovski – Leeds Rhinos
Shone for Leeds in all-round poor performance from the Rhinos.
4. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers
Alex Mellor was pushed into the centres due to Sam Wood’s injury – and he was brilliant for Castleford against Saints.
5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors
Saved a certain Umyla Hanley try before scoring his own quite remarkable finish in Wigan’s win over Leigh.
6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
What a future this man has.
7. Josh Drinkwater – Warrington Wolves
Josh Drinkwater was fantastic for Warrington in their thrashing of Huddersfield.
8. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves
Ran Huddersfield ragged all night.
9. Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers
Another game, another stellar performance from Cain Robb in a Castleford shirt in the club’s big win over St Helens.
10. Muizz Mustapha – Castleford Tigers
Returning from injury, Muizz Mustapha was brilliant going forward against Saints.
11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Was instrumental for Hull KR in an attritional battle.
12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos
Was a solid performer in a poor Leeds outfit against London.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Catalans.
Substitutes
14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Another great performance from Matt Dufty in the win over Huddersfield.
15. Logan Moy – Hull FC
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Salford Red Devils.
16. Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC
Yusuf Aydin put in a big shift against Salford.
17. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
Controlled the game against Hull FC despite Salford not playing to their best.
