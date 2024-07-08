Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?

1. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

There aren’t enough words to sum up Bevan French – and he was magnificent against Leigh.

2. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Justified his recall with an impressive display against Catalans.

3. Paul Momirovski – Leeds Rhinos

Shone for Leeds in all-round poor performance from the Rhinos.

4. Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers

Alex Mellor was pushed into the centres due to Sam Wood’s injury – and he was brilliant for Castleford against Saints.

5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Saved a certain Umyla Hanley try before scoring his own quite remarkable finish in Wigan’s win over Leigh.

6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

What a future this man has.

7. Josh Drinkwater – Warrington Wolves

Josh Drinkwater was fantastic for Warrington in their thrashing of Huddersfield.

8. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Ran Huddersfield ragged all night.

9. Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers

Another game, another stellar performance from Cain Robb in a Castleford shirt in the club’s big win over St Helens.

10. Muizz Mustapha – Castleford Tigers

Returning from injury, Muizz Mustapha was brilliant going forward against Saints.

11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Was instrumental for Hull KR in an attritional battle.

12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

Was a solid performer in a poor Leeds outfit against London.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Catalans.

Substitutes

14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Another great performance from Matt Dufty in the win over Huddersfield.

15. Logan Moy – Hull FC

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Salford Red Devils.

16. Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC

Yusuf Aydin put in a big shift against Salford.

17. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Controlled the game against Hull FC despite Salford not playing to their best.

