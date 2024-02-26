Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils men included

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week for Super League round two.

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Once more the gamebreaker for St Helens, Jack Welsby was superb against Huddersfield on Saturday.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Kicked well for Warrington and made a number of important tackles and touches in the win over Hull FC.

3. Waqa Blake – St Helens

Looks to be settling in well at St Helens with a number of important carries out of defence getting Paul Wellens’ men on the front foot.

4. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

Was superb on his home debut for Salford, scoring an incredible try and proving difficult to handle against Castleford.

5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Followed up his two-try show against Salford in round one by scoring another epic full-length try at Hull KR off a Brodie Croft kick.

6. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd had the ball on a string in Salford’s win over Castleford on Sunday.

7. Theo Fages – Catalans Dragons

Theo Fages has taken to Catalans like a duck to water and he backed up an impressive debut with a two-try haul against London.

8. Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons

Yet another big performance from Tariq Sims in the 34-0 win over London with the Fijian international grabbing two tries.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Was tasked with the goalkicking responsibilities for KR against Leeds and came out with a 100 per cent record.

10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Some monster metres made from Paul Vaughan on Friday as the Hull defence failed to live with the prop.

11. Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils

Grabbed two tries against Castleford.

12. Matt Whitley – St Helens

Continues to grow in strength and stature for his new club.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Another superb captain’s knock from Elliot Minchella against Leeds, with the loose-forward tackling anything that moved.

Substitutes

14. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves

An impressive start to 2024 for Danny Walker and the Warrington hooker took his game to the next level against Hull FC.

15. Morgan Smith – Hull FC

Was unlucky to be on the losing side after impressing for Hull in the loss to Warrington.

16. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons

Jayden Nikorima looks to have settled in seamlessly at Catalans following his off-season move and he was superb against London.

17. Jake Wingfield – St Helens

Another impressive performance from the young Saints prop.

