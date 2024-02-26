Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils men included

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week for Super League round two.
1. Jack Welsby – St Helens
Once more the gamebreaker for St Helens, Jack Welsby was superb against Huddersfield on Saturday.
2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Kicked well for Warrington and made a number of important tackles and touches in the win over Hull FC.
3. Waqa Blake – St Helens
Looks to be settling in well at St Helens with a number of important carries out of defence getting Paul Wellens’ men on the front foot.
4. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils
Was superb on his home debut for Salford, scoring an incredible try and proving difficult to handle against Castleford.
5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos
Followed up his two-try show against Salford in round one by scoring another epic full-length try at Hull KR off a Brodie Croft kick.
6. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
Marc Sneyd had the ball on a string in Salford’s win over Castleford on Sunday.
7. Theo Fages – Catalans Dragons
Theo Fages has taken to Catalans like a duck to water and he backed up an impressive debut with a two-try haul against London.
8. Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons
Yet another big performance from Tariq Sims in the 34-0 win over London with the Fijian international grabbing two tries.
9. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Was tasked with the goalkicking responsibilities for KR against Leeds and came out with a 100 per cent record.
10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves
Some monster metres made from Paul Vaughan on Friday as the Hull defence failed to live with the prop.
11. Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils
Grabbed two tries against Castleford.
12. Matt Whitley – St Helens
Continues to grow in strength and stature for his new club.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Another superb captain’s knock from Elliot Minchella against Leeds, with the loose-forward tackling anything that moved.
Substitutes
14. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves
An impressive start to 2024 for Danny Walker and the Warrington hooker took his game to the next level against Hull FC.
15. Morgan Smith – Hull FC
Was unlucky to be on the losing side after impressing for Hull in the loss to Warrington.
16. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons
Jayden Nikorima looks to have settled in seamlessly at Catalans following his off-season move and he was superb against London.
17. Jake Wingfield – St Helens
Another impressive performance from the young Saints prop.
