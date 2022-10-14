World Cup Group D Preview: Schedule, squads and players to watch

FIXTURES AND TV COVERAGE

Tuesday, October 18, Tonga vs Papua New Guinea, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, 7.30pm

Wednesday, October 19, Wales vs Cook Islands, Leigh Sports Village, 7.30pm

Monday, October 24, Tonga vs Wales, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, 7.30pm

Tuesday, October 25, Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, 7.30pm

Sunday, October 30, Tonga vs Cook Islands, Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, 2.30pm

Monday, October 31, Papua New Guinea vs Wales, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, 7.30pm

COOK ISLANDS

Squad: Tevin Arona (Auckland), Tinirau Arona (Wakefield Trinity), Geoffrey Daniela (St Marys Saints), Johnathon Ford (Featherstone Rovers), Anthony Gelling (Auckland), Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks), Makahesi Makatoa (Parramatta Eels), Steven Marsters (Thirroul Butchers), Esan Marsters-Siavale (Huddersfield Giants), Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tepai Moeroa (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Napa (Catalans Dragons), Ruatapu Ngatikaura (Wests Tigers), Moses Noovao-McGreal (Norths Devils), Pride Pettersen-Robati (New Zealand Warriors), Dominique Peyroux (Toulouse Olympique), Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos), Reuben Porter (Tweed Heads Seagulls), Vincent Rennie (Newtown Jets), Reubenn Rennie (Newtown Jets), Brad Takairangi (Hull Kingston Rovers), Aaron Teroi (Central Queensland Capras), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos), Paul Ulberg (London Broncos).

Team Colours: Blue and Green

Head Coach: Tony Iro

Captain: Esan Marsters

Most capped squad member: Tinirau Arona (10)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Tinirau Arone, Anthony Gelling, Dylan Napa, Dominique Peyroux, Brad Takairangi, Zane Tetevano

Shooting star: Kayal Iro is the son of Kiwi great Kevin Iro and the nephew of Cook Islands coach Tony Iro. Contracted to the Cronulla Sharks, the fullback, centre or winger made his debut in 2022 after having represented the Cook Islands in trhe 2019 Rugby League World Cup 9s, scoring two tries in a 30-7 victory against Tonga.

Host town: Tees Valley

Odds (Betfred): 500/1

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Squad: Wellington Albert (London Broncos), Jacob Alick (Gold Coast Titans), Keven Appo (PNG Hunters), Watson Boas (Doncaster), Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), Edene Gebbie (Townsville Blackhawks), Edwin Ipape (Leigh Centurions), Zev John (Central Queensland Capras), Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Lachlan Lam (Leigh Centurions), Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks), Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Sylvester Namo (PNG Hunters, Jimmy Ngutlik (Western Suburbs Magpies), Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Dan Russell (Brisbane Tigers), Jeremiah Simbiken (Redcliffe Dolphins), Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters), Sherwin Tanabi (PNG Hunters), Wesser Tenza (PNG Hunters), Emmanuel Waine (PNG Hunters), McKenzie Yei (Central Queensland Capras).

Team Colours: Yellow shirt with red chevron

Head Coach: Stanley Tepend

Captain: Rhyse Martin

Most capped squad member: Rhyse Martin (11)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Wellington Albert, Watson Boas, Lachlan Lam, Nene Macdonald, Rhyse Martin, Justin Olam, Nixon Putt

Shooting star: Xavier Coates plays on the wing for Melbourne Storm and he could be a key weapon for the Kumuls’ World Cup campaign, having scored 16 tries in 17 NRL appearances for the Storm in 2022.

Host town: Warrington

Odds (Betfred): 150/1

TONGA

Squad: Talatau Amone (St George Illawarra Dragons), David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), Addin Fonua Blake (New Zealand Warriors), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs), William Hopoate (St Helens), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), Isaiya Katoa (Penrith Panthers), Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks), Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Toluta’u Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Tuimoala Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers), Ben Murdoch-Masila (New Zealand Warriors), Tesi Niu (Brisbane Broncos), Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Moses Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons), Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks), Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters), Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys), Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters).

Team Colours: Red

Head Coach: Kristian Woolf

Captain: Jason Taumalolo

Most capped squad member: Daniel Tupou, Jason Taumalolo, Siliva Havili (14)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Siliva Havili, William Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Katoa, Tuimoala Lolohea, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jason Taumalolo, Daniel Tupou

Shooting star: Backrower David Fifita is one of the highest-paid players in the NRL but he has chosen to play for Tonga rather than Australia. His blockbusting running style will cause problems for all Tonga’s opponents in this tournament.

Host town: St Helens

Odds (Betfred): 11/1

WALES

Squad: Caleb Aekins (Leigh Centurions), Bailey Antrobus (York City Knights), Gavin Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), Joe Burke (West Wales Raiders), Chester Butler (Bradford Bulls), Mike Butt (Swinton Lions), Connor Davies (Workington Town), Curtis Davies (Whitehaven), Ben Evans (Bradford Bulls), Kyle Evans (Wakefield Trinity), Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls), Will Evans (Whitehaven), Dan Fleming (Featherstone Rovers), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Dalton Grant (London Broncos), Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), Elliot Kear (Bradford Bulls), Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions), James Olds (Valley Diehards), Ollie Olds (Valley Diehards), Josh Ralph (Mounties), Luis Roberts (Leigh Centurions), Anthony Walker (Bradford Bulls), Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils).

Team Colours: Red

Head Coach: John Kear

Captain: Elliot Kear

Most capped squad member: Rhys Williams (30)

Players with previous World Cup experience: Joe Burke, Chester Butler, Ben Evans, Rhys Evans, Matty Fozard, Elliot Kear, Rhodri Lloyd, Josh Ralph, Anthony Walker, Rhys Williams

Shooting star: Luis Roberts is a 20-year-old centre who played six games for Leigh this year and eight games on loan at Widnes Vikings. He has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos in 2023 and a strong World Cup campaign will do his prospects no harm next season.

Host town: Preston

Odds (Betfred): 500/1

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.