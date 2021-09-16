Isa Returns from Suspension – Betfred Super League Round 25 Squad Lists

St Helens and Catalans Dragons are the teams that make the most changes to their squads for their final-round matches of the regular season.

Saints coach Kristian Woolf has named a 20-man squad that is missing eight players from the squad that was named against Leeds Rhinos last week, as Woolf rests some of his key stars before starting the play-off campaign at the start of next month.

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has taken the opposite approach, recalling eight of his stars who were absent from their home defeat against Huddersfield Giants last Saturday.

The Dragons will face Wigan, for whom Willie Isa returns after suspension, at the DW Stadium on Friday.

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Mend-a-Hose Jungle, Thursday 7.45pm

CASTLEFORD: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Alex Foster, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 24 Suaia Matagi, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 31 Gareth O’Brien

Outs: 11 Oliver Holmes, 18 Jacques O’Neill, 27 Lewis Peachey

Ins: 8 Liam Watts, 10 Grant Millington, 12 Cheyse Blair

WARRINGTON: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Tom Lineham, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Gareth Widdop, 8 Chris Hill, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Joe Philbin, 14 Jason Clark, 17 Matty Ashton, 18 Jake Mamo, 19 Rob Mulhern, 20 Sitaleki Akauola, 23 Josh Thewlis, 25 Eribe Doro, 26 Ellis Longstaff, 27 Connor Wrench, 31 George Williams, 33 Tom Whitehead

Outs: 4 Toby King, 15 Matt Davis, 32, Tom Inman

Ins: 2 Tom Lineham, 10 Mike Cooper, 13 Joe Philbin

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Emerald Headingley, Friday 7.45pm

LEEDS: 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Rob Lui, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 18 Tom Holroyd, 20 Bodene Thompson, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Jarrod O’Connor, 27 Jack Broadbent, 31 Morgan Gannon, 32 Corey Johnson

Outs: 28 Corey Hall, 30 Levi Edwards

Ins: 4 Konrad Hurrell, 6 Rob Lui

HULL KR: 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 Korbin Sims, 11 Brad Takairangi, 12 Kane Linnett, 14 Jez Litten, 16 George King, 18 Matty Storton, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 24 Joe Keyes, 25 Rowan Milnes, 26 Will Maher, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 30 Will Tate, 31 Tom Whur, 33 Jimmy Keinhorst.

Outs: 3 Greg Minikin, 5 Ryan Hall,

Ins: 10 Korbin Sims, 31 Tom Whur

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

A J Bell Stadium, Friday 7.45pm

SALFORD: 1 Morgan Escaré, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Krisnan Inu, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Kevin Brown, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 11 Ryan Lannon, 12 Pauli Pauli, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 Oliver Roberts, 16 Greg Burke, 17 Josh Johnson, 18 Chris Atkin, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 24 Matty Costello, 25 Jack Ormondroyd, 30 Connor Aspey, 35 Ellis Robson

Outs: 5 Joe Burgess, 27 Sam Luckley, 34 Nathan Roebuck

Ins: 10 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 12 Pauli Pauli, 30 Connor Aspey

ST HELENS: 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Joel Thompson, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 21 Lewis Dodd, 22 Josh Simm, 23 Jake Wingfield, 24 Josh Eaves, 25 Dan Norman, 29 Ben Davies, 30 Sam Royle, 31 Jonathan Bennison, 32 Shay Martyn, 33 Taylor Pemberton, 34 Reece Sumner

Outs: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 9 James Roby, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 20 Joe Batchelor,

Ins: 6 Jonny Lomax, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 22 Josh Simm, 30 Sam Royle, 31 Jonathan Bennison, 32 Shay Martyn, 33 Taylor Pemberton, 34 Reece Sumner

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

Mobile Rocket Stadium, Friday 7.45pm

WAKEFIELD: 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Liam Kay, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Eddie Battye, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Innes Senior, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 23 Josh Wood, 25 Brad Walker, 26 Yusuf Aydin, 29 Ryan Hampshire, 33 Harry Bowes

Outs: 27 Lee Kershaw,

Ins: 33 Harry Bowes

HULL: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Bureta Faraimo, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Mahe Fonua, 10 Chris Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Ligi Sao, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 16 Jordan Lane, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 26 Jude Ferreira, 27 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 29 Jamie Shaul, 31 Aidan Burrell, 32 Marcus Walker, 33 Jacob Hookem

Outs: 7 Marc Sneyd,

Ins: 32 Marcus Walker

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

DW Stadium, Friday 7.45pm

WIGAN: 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Oliver Gildart, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Ollie Partington, 17 Tony Clubb, 19 Liam Byrne, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 27 Kai Pearce-Paul, 28 Sam Halsall, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings, 34 Brad O’Neill

Outs: 5 Liam Marshall, 8 Brad Singleton, 15 Morgan Smithies,

Ins: 11 Willie Isa, 17 Tony Clubb, 29 James McDonnell

CATALANS: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 22 Joel Tomkins, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 30 Jordan Dezaria, 31 Cesar Rouge

Outs: 16 Paul Seguier, 21 Corentin le Cam, 23 Mathieu Cozza, 24 Jason Baitieri, 32 Romain Franco, 33 Florian Vailhen, 34 Tiaki Chan, 35 Robin Brochon

Ins: 3 Samisoni Langi, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 22 Joel Tomkins, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Centurions

John Smith’s Stadium, Saturday 3.00pm

Squads to be confirmed