New deal for Bulman at ‘Haven

Whitehaven have announced the re-signing of Andrew Bulman on a two-year deal that will see the winger remain in Chocolate, Blue & Gold until the end of the 2023 season.

Bulman who first joined the club for its successful 2019 League 1 season, becoming the club’s joint highest try scorer in one match with six tries against Wigan St Patrick’s in a Challenge Cup tie after only a handful of appearances, has been an active try scorer this season.

Director and member of the club’s football committee Ashley Kilpatrick spoke about Bulman’s new contact, saying: “I’m happy to have secured Andrew for the next two seasons. He is proving what everyone knew in how good a finisher he is and not just that his all-round game is improving. His carries are really strong, which gets us on the front foot from the back and he’s a great lad to have around the team.

“Andrew has scored some spectacular tries this season, from acrobatic finishes to a length of the field effort against Batley at home. Andrew is up there as one of the best wingers in the Championship.”

Whitehaven’s 2022 head coach Jonty Gorley said: “ It’s great to have Andrew back on board with us, this time for two years. He’s an exciting winger who knows where the try line is and, as he has proved this season, he does a great job for us coming out of yardage with his pace and power. Andrew is still young and can only improve. He has a great future in the game and is a valued and integral member of our squad.”