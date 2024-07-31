Matt Peet explains reasons for Wigan Warriors’ loss of form and how they can improve

TWO weeks ago, Wigan Warriors were the team to beat – and they still very much are.

Sitting pretty at the top of the Super League, Matt Peet’s side went into an away fixture at Hull FC with almost the entire rugby league fraternity expecting a Wigan win.

However, Hull ran home 24-22 winners before the Warriors were demolished by Warrington Wolves last weekend in 40-4 defeat.

So what are the reasons for this downturn in form?

“The opposition has played better than us. Without being smart, we were below our best against Hull FC and they were excellent,” Peet said.

“We go to Warrington and I don’t think we were ever really on top in that game and the scoreline hurts us.

“I think it’s really simple to see why (we lost those two games), there are no excuses, we have to be better.”

So where can Wigan improve according to Peet?

“I think in the fundamentals of the game. Looking after the ball, building pressure on the opposition and defending well.

“It’s not been two weeks where we have had to dig really deep, there are simple fixes on both sides of the ball.”

