Italy name train-on squad for World Cup qualifiers

Hull’s Mark Minichiello, who recently announced his retirement from the club game after an illustrious career, has been named in Italy’s train on squad for the forthcoming final European qualifiers for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. The Azzurri are in pool A with Ireland and Spain, the top two nations going through.

Milano Mustangs in the Italian domestic league have the most representatives, whilst Jack Johns – son of Matthew and nephew of Immortal Andrew – who played in the 2017 World Cup is also included, as is Matthew Tedesco, brother of Dally M winner James. Among the youngsters selected are Joe Fella and Nico Rizzelli from the Castleford and St Helens academy sides.

The Italians are looking to qualify for their third World Cup and head coach Leo Epifania, commented: “FIRL has worked tirelessly post RLWC2017 with the upcoming qualifiers in mind, hopefully culminating in strong performances during the qualifying matches. We have put together a healthy squad and done our best to prepare and are confident that we will perform.”

ITALY TRAIN-ON SQUAD : Luis Lollo (Ambrosiana Tigers), Alec Susino (Barrow Raiders), Joey Tramontana, Rhys Sciilitano (Blacktown Workers), Nathan Milone (Cabramatta), Jarrett Subloo (Canberra Raiders), Mason Cerruto (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Simone Boscolo, Michele Olocco, Alberto Berganton (Carina Tigers), Josef Fella (Castleford Tigers), Matthew Bonanno (Central Tigers), Matthew Tedesco (Coogee Dolphins), Ethan Natoli, Josh Natoli (Coogee-Randwick), Lachlan Scarpelli (Cronulla Sharks), Vince Ripepi (East Campbelltown), Samuel Dolores (Eastwood Rugby), Brock Pelligra (Glebe-Burwood), James Saltonstall (Halifax RLFC), Daniel De Vecchis (Hills District Bulls), Mark Minichiello (Hull FC), Giuseppe Pagani, Daniele Not, Mattia Not, Mauro Quarino, Lorenzo Marcuz, Juan Vila, Ippolito Occhialini, Tommaso Nicoli (Lignano Sharks), Rinaldo Palumbo (London Skolars), Cooper Johns (Melbourne Storm), Bandoni Ettore, Bienati Nicolò, Botti Davide, Pirotta Carlo, Signorelli Davide, Lorenzo Leandro, Morosi Fabio, Berton Edoardo, Zappa Giorgio, Coppi Manuel, Mastromauro Davide, Santarelli Alessandro, Caldara Simone, (Milano Mustangs), Ryan King (Mounties), Joshua Carr, Luke Polselli (Newtown Jets), Luke Hodge (North Sydney Bears), Jack Campagnolo (Northern Pride), Emanuele Passera (Parma Cowboys), Alexander Myles (Penrith Panthers), John Trimboli (Penrith Panthers), Santino Battagliolo (Ryde Eastwood Hawks), Lorenzo Grosso, Samuele Audisio, Tallone Filippo, Radosta Gabriele, Gabriele Pattaro, Luca Moressa, (Saluzzo North West Roosters), Marc Zaurrini, Jack Frasca, Jack Johns (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Anton Ilaria (St Marys), Luca Moretti (Sydney Roosters), Richard Lepori (Swinton), Brenden Santi, Dean Parata (Toulouse Olympique), Alberto Suin, Mattia Saoncella, Fabio Galetto, Guido Cicogna, Edoardo Paluello (Veneto Black Rabbits), Daniel Petralia, Nicholas Okladnikov (Wentworthville Magpies), Gus Garzaniti, Harrison O’Toole (Wests Magpies), Chris Centrone, Josh Mantellato (Wyong Roos), Gioele Celerino, Chris Vitalini (West Wales Raiders), Gianluca Azzali (XIII del Ducato), Nico Rizzelli (St. Helens), Shann Brugel (Villefranche XIII)

POOL A FIXTURES