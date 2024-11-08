Six Again: Shining stars in 2024

Rugby League World pick out six of the shining stars that have contributed to a memorable season.

MARK APPLEGARTH

When former Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth took charge of York in early June, the Knights were languishing in 12th place, with just three wins in 10 league games and were six points adrift of a play-off spot. A top six finish certainly looked unlikely, but Applegarth led York to 12 more victories in 16 league games to elevate them to fourth. They almost got the fairytale ending too as they went close to beating his former club in the play-off semi-final.

TOM HOLMES

To go from fearing he may never play again, to be within minutes of making a play-off final – that was the remarkable story of Tom Holmes’ season. The 28-year-old returned to action at the end of April after a suspected cancer diagnosis. While admitting he was a bit rusty at time after so long out, he remained an integral part of the Bradford Bulls side that finished third and missed out on making the Championship Grand Final by a single point against Toulouse.

MIKEY LEWIS

2024 really has been the year of the Robins, with Hull KR defying many by taking the League Leaders’ Shield race down the wire and then pushing Wigan Warriors all the way in the Grand Final. Key to much of the success was Mikey Lewis, who was named Man of Steel just days before the trip to Old Trafford. That all came on the back of a memorable England debut last season – not bad for someone rejected by the City of Hull Academy as a teenager for not being good enough.

BEVAN FRENCH

It’s hard to remember a game this season where Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French hasn’t been a shining light for his side. Man of the match performances in the World Club Challenge, the Challenge Cup Final and the Grand Final, prove how reliable he has been for Matt Peet’s side. So it was perhaps a surprise that the halfback wasn’t on the shortlist for this year’s Man of Steel award, but he’ll hardly lose sleep over that given the amount of other medals and trophies he’s won in 2024.

GEORGIE HETHERINGTON

There are very few players in the game like Georgie Hetherington. Yes there are many utility players who can play numerous different positions, but how many can switch between two different roles with every set? Probably just Hetherington, who for the latter part of the season defended at fullback and attacked from hooker as York Valkyrie looked for a way to deal with the loss of both Sinead Peach and Tara Jane Stanley. It’s no wonder then that she was a clear winner of the Woman of Steel award.

OLDHAM

With Bill Quinn and former star Mike Ford at the helm, and a lot of Super League and Championship experience on the books, hopes were always high that Oldham would take League One by storm and earn a spot in the game’s second tier. And under the coaching of Sean Long they did just that winning 19 of their 20 league games and playing an entertaining style of rugby along the way to earn automatic promotion back to the Championship for the first time since 2021.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 502 (November 2024)

