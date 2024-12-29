Workington Town poised to announce new signings

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley says more new arrivals are imminent.

Two more players are set to join the club in the coming days, making the squad closer to completion.

Gorley is still looking for a further addition ahead of a league campaign which starts with the visit of Cornwall on Sunday, February 23.

“I think we’re still two or three players short,” he said.

“We definitely need another frontrower – maybe two – and we’re working hard on that.

“There are two lads who have agreed to sign, which is a boost. They are both good lads and are Championship-quality players, so that will benefit the squad.

“We’ll still be looking for another middle after that, but other than that I am happy with how we are going.

“We have a good group of lads. They’re a vibrant bunch. We have some players still here from last year and I have brought some new guys in so I’m happy with where we are going.”