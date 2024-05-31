Wigan Warriors plot to turn tables on Catalans Dragons in Wheelchair Challenge Cup final

WIGAN are used to triumphing as underdogs and they are looking to do so once more in this weekend’s Wheelchair Challenge Cup final.

The Warriors were surprise Super League champions last year, beating London and Leeds in the play-offs after finishing third in the table.

But they have backed up that form at the beginning of this season, seeing off Halifax in the quarter-finals and Leeds in the semi-finals to reach their first Challenge Cup showpiece.

This Saturday (June 1, kick-off 1.30pm) they will take on Catalans at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, a game which is being streamed live by BBC Sport.

“It’s not been the easiest route to the final, playing against Halifax and Leeds,” Wigan and England player Jack Heggie told League Express.

“I know people will say we beat Leeds in the Grand Final, but even going into the semi-final we were still underdogs against them like we were in the Grand Final, because Leeds are still the League Leaders’ winners for the last four years and have numerous England internationals in their squad.

“It was good to beat them in the semi, and Halifax are a very good outfit as well. So we’ve had a tough route to the final, and it doesn’t get any easier with Catalans.

“If we could win the Challenge Cup, no one can say we’ve taken an easy route. We’ve done it the hard way, and to be fair we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Wigan know what they are up against in the Dragons, having lost the European Club Championship (played between the English and French champions) to the same opposition at the beginning of April.

Heggie, who missed that clash, believes the Warriors, led by World Cup winner Declan Roberts, will be better prepared this time around to face Seb Bechara and co.

“That was our first competitive game of the year. It’s the end of Catalans’ season and the start of our season,” he said.

“I’m not saying we were under-prepared but we were at different points in our season.

“I think through the quarter-final and semi-final we’ve progressively got better in our performances. We should hit the ground running in the final and we should be able to be a slightly different team to the one Catalans faced in the European final.

“Whatever team they’re going to field, they’ll play in a similar way. It’ll be a strong team and it’s up to us to start strongly, work our way into the game and pull off our game plan.”

Last season’s league triumph was Wigan’s first major wheelchair trophy, and the clear goal is to add a second piece of silver this weekend.

Heggie added: “A lot of teams would look at the Grand Final and say we were surprise winners, the underdogs. Our league form before that was consistent.

“But I think the cup wins against Halifax and Leeds confirmed that it wasn’t a fluke. We are able to beat the bigger teams and do it consistently.

“We’ve found a way that works for us tactically, individually as players and as a team.

“Going into this one, we’ve got full availability of players. We’re fully prepared. We’ve got the experience of the European final in our pockets as well.

“Genuinely it should be a different game, and obviously we’re hoping for a different result this time around as well.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,432 (May 27, 2024)

