Castleford Tigers beaten again as Hull KR bolster play-off hopes

CASTLEFORD TIGERS failed to boost their Super League survival prospects as they fell to a 34-16 defeat at play-off chasing Hull KR.

Billy Tsikrikas made his Castleford debut, and Alex Foster his second debut, but the recently signed pair could not prevent the Tigers suffering a fourth straight loss.

They were torn apart in a nine-minute spell of three tries in the first half, the opener coming in scrappy fashion from Tom Opacic.

Rhys Kennedy charged onto a pass for his first Hull KR try, then Kane Linnett finished a Mikey Lewis break to make it 16-0 to the hosts.

Castleford gave themselves hope going into half-time as Jack Broadbent created a try for Will Tate and then scored himself.

But from 16-10 at the break, the Robins surged clear with tries from Elliot Minchella, off a Matt Parcell break, and James Batchelor.

Broadbent’s sinbinning for a professional foul did not help matters for Castleford, who conceded again when Brad Schneider’s looping pass put Ethan Ryan in.

Greg Eden scored a late consolation but Hull KR comfortably took the spoils to consolidate their top-six spot.

