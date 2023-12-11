Jack Welsby on his St Helens future, contract situation and future NRL move

JACK WELSBY is one of the most sought-after players in world rugby league.

At just 22 years of age, the St Helens maverick has already captained his country, stepping up to replace George Williams as skipper in England’s end-of-season Test Series against Tonga.

A proven match-winner, Welsby has three Grand Final rings, a Challenge Cup winners’ medal and a World Club Challenge success under his belt.

It’s perhaps no surprise therefore that the 22-year-old is in high demand – something which he discussed alongside former Saints legend James Graham on the latter’s podcast.

“My main focus at the moment is keeping myself fit – I’m back in at the end of December to start training for the New Year,” Welsby said on James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast.

“But I’d be lying if I said the NRL and testing myself against the best wasn’t something that interests me.

“The reason I feel that way now is playing for England – I haven’t played against Australia or New Zealand yet, but when you play against Samoa and Tonga, those opportunities excite you.

“I’m hoping I get more opportunities to play against them in an England shirt.

“I’m still contracted at Saints for two more years, and it would be a hard place to leave as I love it there so much.

“I’m not saying it’s something I’m looking at doing, but it is an interest, especially how luring it is sometimes. It’s a decision I’ll come to if it ever pops up.

“I just love playing rugby, and I love playing at St Helens. I’ve never envisioned myself anywhere else, and the less I think about it, the easier it is.

“I don’t want it to become a distraction for myself or my teammates. I know when I see something comes out about someone else, I think, ‘is he all in?’

“I don’t want my teammates to question me., so the way I see it, I’m at St Helens for the next two years, and I’m all in.”

