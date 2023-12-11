Ex-Wigan, Wakefield and Bradford maverick Jarrod Sammut will not be joining rumoured new club

FORMER Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls maverick, Jarrod Sammut, will not be joining the Midlands Hurricanes as has been rumoured on social media recently.

Tongues were sent wagging late last week when the League One club revealed that they would be making a signing with Super League and Championship experience.

Of course, social media put two and two together and got five, with former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers halfback Callum McLelland being announced as the Hurricanes’ new signing on Friday night.

Sammut is still fielding interest from five clubs, League Express can reveal, with one of those a Super League side, two of those Championship clubs and the remaining two from League One.

At 36 years of age, the Maltese international still has a lot to give the game after impressing with Barrow Raiders in his two-year spell at the Cumbrian club.

