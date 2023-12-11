Ryan Hampshire snubs Super League rivals to sign new Wigan Warriors deal

RYAN HAMPSHIRE has snubbed Super League rivals to sign a new one-year deal with the Wigan Warriors.

The 28-year-old joined the club for a second spell ahead of the 2023 season while recovering from a serious knee injury. The extension will see Hampshire play a sixth season with club having previously played for Wigan from 2013-16.

Following on from his recovery, he played three times in 2023 as well as featuring for the Reserves team, including playing a pivotal role in the 2023 Reserves Grand Final.

He was regularly praised by head coach Matt Peet throughout 2023 for his conduct and dedication during the season as well as being lauded by outgoing Chairman Ian Lenagan during his Gala Dinner speech in October.

On signing the new contract extension, Hampshire said: “This is the right place for me right now. Getting to work with these players and under the staff at this Club, I am happy to get another opportunity this year playing for Wigan.”

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Ryan has shown an outstanding attitude since his return to the Club and even when not selected he was having a positive impact on the group.

“It is important that we have competition for places and strength in depth throughout the squad and Ryan brings this across several positions.”

Peet added: “We are delighted Ryan is staying with us, despite offers from other Super League clubs.”

