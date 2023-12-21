Jack Welsby reveals why he rejected NRL offers to sign St Helens deal

JACK WELSBY was a man in demand before etching a new deal at St Helens that will see him stay with the Merseyside club until at least 2027.

St George Illawarra Dragons had been one club linked with entering talks with the 22-year-old maverick whilst Canberra Raiders were another NRL side mentioned in conversations.

However, Welsby has decided to shun interest from Australia and sign a new two-year deal.

When speaking about the NRL and a potential move, the Blackbrook junior explained why such a move is not just about another club – it is a whole life and career change.

“The NRL’s a massive competition and everyone sees it as that, but I believe that Super League can be that and we’ve just got to work towards it,” Welsby told the St Helens website.

“Sometimes the speculation that comes with the NRL and stuff is not just as simple as going to sign at a different club, it’s a lot of things. It’s on the other side of the world, it’s tough and the timing’s got to be right – it’s got to be perfect.

“But for me, it was always going to be St Helens.”

Welsby’s accolades as a 22-year-old will take some beating with the livewire securing three Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup, and a World Club Challenge to his name already.

For St George, it means they will have to look elsewhere for numbers along their backline with talented number one Junior Amone facing potential outcast following an alleged hammer attack.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.