Jai Whitbread on why ‘attractive’ vision brought him to Hull KR

JAI WHITBREAD believes he’s joined a club on the rise by swapping Wakefield Trinity for Hull KR.

The Australian forward has signed a three-year deal with the Robins following Wakefield’s relegation from Super League.

He spent two years with Trinity, following on from a short spell at Leigh, after making his breakthrough with Gold Coast Titans.

Hull KR, who are fresh from reaching the Challenge Cup Final and Super League semi-finals in 2023, released fellow prop Rhys Kennedy from the final year of his contract in order to accommodate Whitbread as an overseas quota player.

“I’m very excited to be joining the club,” said 25-year-old Whitbread, who made 39 appearances for Wakefield and four for Leigh.

“You’ve just got to look at what’s been happening at Hull KR this year, it’s a very exciting time for the club.

“I had a conversation with Willie (Peters, head coach) and he explained his vision for Hull KR and the board of directors’ vision for the club.

“It was very attractive for me as a player just to hear what’s being put in place and the improvements all around the club. It was all positive.”

Peters believes he has secured a major coup in Whitbread: “Jai was a sought after frontrower in the competition this year.

“There was a number of teams that wanted Jai’s services for 2024. We see him as an important signing for the club.

“Jai plays long minutes for a prop and he’s right up there in terms of the stats in comparison with the best frontrowers in the competition.”

Hull KR have also tied down fellow Aussie Tom Opacic on a new two-year deal, a one-year extension to his previous deal.

The centre scored nine tries in 30 appearances during his first season in East Yorkshire.

Peters, who has released Luis Johnson and Ethan Ryan following the expiry of their contracts and allowed Jimmy Keinhorst to join York Knights, said: “We’re really pleased to see Tom extend. He’s been extremely consistent this year.”

