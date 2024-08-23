Jake Connor names the best player in Super League

IT’S fair to say that Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor is well qualified to give his verdict on who the best player in Super League is.

Connor, a marmite character in the sport, has always been in the limelight whether it’s for a piece of brilliance or a brain explosion.

But, there are a number of his fellow peers that also hit the headlines such as Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French.

And it’s the latter that Connor feels is the best player in Super League.

“Bevan French, you come up against him – and I don’t defend on an edge at the moment – and your edges are terrified of him, he is that quick,” Connor said on the BBC 5 Live podcast.

“Over the years, he has found that passing game so he can find the winger with a bullet pass and you don’t really know how to defend him.

“He is a difficult one, he’s one of those where you can’t preview him. You say he will come off his left or right foot but you don’t really know, he is that elusive.

“He is a good defender as well, you try and go to an edge to take the energy out of him, but he will whack you as well.”

