Jake Connor offer from Super League rivals rebuffed by Huddersfield Giants

AN offer to take Jake Connor on loan has been rebuffed by Huddersfield Giants, head coach Ian Watson has confirmed.

Connor was made available for loan by Watson last week following a number of fixtures on the sidelines, and a Super League rival has attempted to bring in the maverick playmaker in a short-term deal.

However, that offer has been rejected, with Watson explaining why that is.

“I think there’s been a small bit of interest, but there’s nothing we could do this week,” Watson said.

“We are going to Catalans and are flying tomorrow morning so there is nothing we could do this week.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast