Four Leeds Rhinos players suffering delayed concussion symptoms from Hull FC defeat as Super League club brings in Wigan Warriors man

Leeds Rhinos have been forced to make a number of changes to their 21-man squad for this Friday’s game against Leigh Leopards.

The Rhinos have confirmed that four players will miss the game after being ruled out by the RFL’s concussion protocols following last Saturday’s game at Hull FC.

Following the usual match review process by the club’s medical department Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd and Sam Lisone will all be stood down this week having displayed concussion symptoms during or following Saturday’s game.

The Rhinos are also currently without Andy Ackers and James Bentley as they recover from concussion whilst Morgan Gannon has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The club have reiterated their commitment to the brain health of their players. Having reviewed footage from Saturday’s game and implementing the RFL guidelines, the club are adopting the correct protocol in standing these players down.

The Rhinos have brought in young Wigan forward Sam Eseh Jnr on loan. The former East Leeds junior originally came through at Wakefield before loan spells at Barrow and Featherstone Rovers. He joined Wigan in 2023 and has spent time on loan at Castleford Tigers this season.

Youngsters Toby Warren and Ben Littlewood are included and could make their debuts for the club with Matty Russell, who is on loan from Warrington, also included.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast