Redcliffe Dolphins forward Logan Bayliss-Brow makes UK move

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of Australian-born forward Logan Bayliss-Brow on a two and a half-year deal – subject to international clearance.

The towering 24-year-old joins from Queensland Cup outfit Redcliffe Dolphins.

Bayliss-Brow, who stands tall at 6ft 4in and weighs over 110kg (17st 3lbs), represented Scotland in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, featuring against the likes of Italy, Fiji and champions Australia.

On the move, Bayliss-Brow said: “I am very pleased, I am excited to get over it’s a good opportunity for me that I’m still letting sink in a bit.

“It’s something fresh, something new, it’s a step into the unknown so that’s exciting as a new experience for me. This is something I’ve always wanted to do so when the opportunity came up I wanted to take it.

“Joining the likes of Mitch (Souter), Tyran (Orr) and Max (Lehmann), it’s always good to have people from similar backgrounds to myself to help me adjust.

“I will do my best for the fans, I will come over and put my best foot forward. They are a big reason of why I am coming over, to do my best for club’s loyal supporters.”

Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll is excited to see his pack bolstered by a ‘physical, imposing player’ in Bayliss-Brow: “I’m really happy, he will certainly add quality to the team, he’s a big, physical, imposing player who is 6ft 4in and over 110kg so he will also add some size to us which is really good. He’s playing in a really competitive team, in a competitive competition, so he will add some quality,” said O’Carroll, who is sponsored by M & S Combustion Ltd.

“He’s coming in to add to what we’ve already got and we haven’t been in that position this year, we are starting to get people back which is really important and now we can add quality which will make us stronger.

“He will be a great addition for us, he’s making a huge commitment with a young family but he’s fully invested, the deal took some time to get done but I am really excited and can’t wait to see him in a Bulls shirt.

“Logan was actually a Bulls supporter growing up which is really good, so it wasn’t so much selling the club as it was selling the journey we are on and he is excited by that.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved with the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association for their support in getting this deal over the line.”

