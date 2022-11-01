Tony Smith on ‘exciting’ coaching staff changes at Hull FC

NEW Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has confirmed that there will be changes made to his backroom staff at his new club.

Smith joined the club last month following the departure of Brett Hodgson after two years in charge of Hull and he has gone about trying to tweak his squad with the arrival of Jake Clifford from Newcastle Knights and Jake Connor joining the Huddersfield Giants.

However, Smith’s coaching staff has yet to be announced, though his former assistant at Hull KR – Stanley Gene – has been heavily rumoured to be joining Smith at the MKM Stadium.

That being said, the former Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR boss remained coy when asked about the ins and outs at his new club.

“There hasn’t been some announcements yet and as soon as they happen we will confirm them,” Smith said on BBC Humberside.

“There will be some changes, I think they are really positive changes in our coaching staff in terms of I’m really grateful that there is going to be some people join us that I have some past history with and I know that they are very good at their job. They will have the team’s backs and mine too.

“Hopefully they will get announced soon. Anybody who has been around the university – which is where our new training venue is – will have seen some of those people so I don’t think there are too many secrets about it but it’s not my job to announce those.”