James Bentley makes Leeds Rhinos future admission as he reflects on concussion issue

JAMES BENTLEY has admitted that he doesn’t know what’s going to happen about his future at Leeds Rhinos.

Ireland international Bentley is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season, but the former St Helens man insists he has not thought about his future.

Instead, the back-rower is determined to just play well following a number of months out of the side with concussion.

“I’ve not really thought about it,” Bentley told League Express.

“I take each day as it comes so I’m a pretty chilled out guy. I want to go out there and play well.

“I would like to stay at Leeds but who knows what’s going to happen?”

In fact, Bentley spent four months on the sideline with concussion during the 2024 Super League season following stop-start pre-seasons in 2022 and 2023, meaning this is the first full pre-season he has had for two years.

“I’m fully over the concussion so it’s the first full pre-season I have had in two years which has been good and enjoyable,” Bentley told League Express.

“It was really tough, challenging and frustrating but we’ve got through it now. I have put it all behind me and heading for 2025.

“I missed four months which is a long time but it’s what the specialist said was best for me. I’m feeling great so, looking back, having that time off was perhaps a blessing.

“When you’re seeing the specialist it is talked about but I tried not to think about that because I didn’t want my career to end!