Salford Red Devils prop Jack Ormondroyd the latest to command Super League interest

SALFORD RED DEVILS prop Jack Ormondroyd is the latest to command interest from rival Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Though Ormondroyd is 33 years of age, good non-quota props have been hard to come by for a lot of Super League clubs, so with Salford’s financial predicament potentially set to force the club into a fire sale, Ormondroyd is high up on the wishlist.

Rugby League Live revealed yesterday that the Red Devils’ financial issues could see them sell a number of players in order to raise £700,000 needed to survive.

Of course, Salford only received the £500,000 advance on their central distribution funding in late November last year, but the situation is still dire.

In doing so, according to Rugby League Live, clubs could be granted special dispensation and salary cap/quota relief in order to bring in Salford players.

Ormondroyd, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season, but could well be one of those stars set to leave the Salford Community Stadium in a bid to raise the necessary funds as interested clubs circle the 33-year-old.