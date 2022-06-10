James Roby included in squad but injury blow for St Helens ahead of Hull KR clash

James Roby has been included in the St Helens squad to take on Hull KR, with the Super League appearance record in sight if he features on Sunday.

Saints make two changes as Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook misses out with a facial injury suffered in last week’s win at Toulouse Olympique, joining the suspended Sione Mata’utia on the sidelines.

Sam Royle and Daniel Hill step up, with Mark Percival (knee), Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and Matty Foster (knee) out.

Sam Wood is line to return for Hull KR after four matches out with a knee injury, returning to their squad in the only change as Korbin Sims makes way.

Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Jordan Abdull (quad), Dean Hadley (bicep), Tom Garratt (head), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (shoulder) and Daniel Okoro (wrist) remain out.

St Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers – Totally Wicked Stadium, Sunday 3pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 29 Daniel Hill.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 15 Luis Johnson, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 27 Frankie Halton.