London Broncos captain’s rallying call amid turbulence

LONDON BRONCOS captain Will Lovell is confident things will come together in the capital in 2025.

With the season looming ever closer, coach Mike Eccles is still constructing a squad in the wake of dropping out of Super League and the withdrawal of David Hughes’ financial backing.

Eccles is casting his eye over a number of triallists, and the Broncos have fixed up a preparation game at North Wales Crusaders on Saturday, January 18.

They will host the Colwyn Bay club’s new League one rivals Goole in the second round of the Challenge Cup on the weekend of January 25/26.

Meanwhile their league opener is away to Bradford on Sunday, February 16.

And long-serving second rower Lovell said: “We have come through a difficult period, but it isn’t anything we haven’t seen before.

“We have dusted ourselves off and we will be ready to go. I am proud to represent this club.”