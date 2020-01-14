Rugby League community raises thousands for injured Mose Masoe

Almost £8,000 has been raised for Mose Masoe after the Hull KR forward suffered a serious spinal injury.

The Robins prop underwent surgery in the early hours of Monday morning after suffering the injury in the third minute of their pre-season friendly with Wakefield.

Masoe, 30, is said to be improving and is alert and awake.

The RFL Benevolent Fund set up a page to help support Masoe, with a current target of £10,000 set.

The page can be found here: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/hull-kingston-rovers-trust