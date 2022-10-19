Jamie Shaul’s Super League future up in the air

JAMIE Shaul’s Super League future is up in the air following an uncertain period of his career.

After spending the last few months of the 2022 Super League season on loan at Wakefield Trinity from boyhood club Hull FC, there was a belief that the fullback could make his switch to Belle Vue permanent.

However, that permanent move has yet to be forthcoming with Shaul revealing exclusively to League Express that he is still unsure of his next move with nothing yet completed.

With the departure of Brett Hodgson from Hull, there were some claims that Shaul could return to the MKM Stadium for 2023, but that doesn’t look likely as new head coach Tony Smith looks to put his own stamp on his squad.

The fullback is still contracted to Hull for the 2023 season, but a move is expected.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a great end to the year with Trinity, helping the West Yorkshire club to stave off relegation with a number of excellent performances.

A two-time Challenge Cup winner, Shaul would still provide a great deal of experience and capability at the back.