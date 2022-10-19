Leigh Centurions given surprise mention in Liz Truss’ Prime Minister’s Questions

YES, you read that correctly; Leigh Centurions were mentioned by current Prime Minister Liz Truss in Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon.

Leigh, of course, won the Championship at a canter in 2022, obliterating all opponents except for Featherstone Rovers in round two and in the process earning a place in Super League for 2023.

Now, Leigh’s own Member of Parliament – Conservative James Grundy called on Truss to congratulate both the Centurions and the European Champion winners England’s Lionesses.

During PMQs Grundy approached two questions to Truss: “Would my Right Honourable friend congratulate Leigh Centurions rugby league team on their recent promotion to Super League bringing millions to the local economy?

“And furthermore, would she also guarantee that our excellent women’s Euros team, including Ella Toone, from my constituency, Tyldesley, will receive the Number 10 reception that they so deserve?”

Truss responded: “I join my Right Honourable friend in congratulating the Leigh Centurions on their return to the Super League.

“I had the huge privilege of meeting the Lionesses last week, a fantastic team who won a major tournament for us. We will host a Downing Street reception as soon as their training programme makes them available.”

Well, there’s a story you probably didn’t think was possible this week!