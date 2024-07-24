Paul Wellens reveals why there is a lack of signings as he explains “uncharacteristic” issue at St Helens

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has admitted that it is “uncharacteristic” for the club to lose four games in a row following a poor run of form.

Saints have lost to the likes of Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils in recent weeks and now sit four points behind leaders Wigan Warriors.

For Wellens, he still very much keeps the faith that him and his players can turn things around.

“It’s uncharacteristic for us as a club and a team to lose four games on the run. We are disappointed with that for sure,” Wellens said.

“Obviously we are in a tough spot at the moment and in difficult circumstances but that’s a challenge for us and one we need to rise to.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the playing group and their efforts in giving ourselves a chance of winning games and we need to replicate that.

“I’ve not lost any faith in the team and I believe we still have every chance of being there at the end of the year.

“There is a pressure around playing for this club, there are high expectations and standards but it comes with the territory and if you don’t like it you’re probably at the wrong club.

“The playing group needs to concentrate on performances. Let’s not let results dictate our mood, you fall to your standards of your training.”

Whilst Saints have been decimated in terms of injuries – especially in the forward pack – the club has not gone out to bring any new recruits in on loan or on permanent deals.

Wellens has revealed why that has been the case, referencing the salary cap in place.

“It’s not quite as simple as just going out and signing someone. With the salary cap, we have spent up on it,” Wellens explained.

“To let players in, we would need to let players go and we are in no position to let players out. It’s a difficult situation.

“What it does is give the young players an opportunity and as a club that is a route we have gone down when we have found ourselves in these tough situations.”

