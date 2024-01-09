Sam Kasiano leaves Warrington Wolves

SAM KASIANO has left Warrington Wolves with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old prop joined the club ahead of the 2023 season and made 26 appearances during last year’s last campaign.

Warrington released in their statement: “We would like to thank Sam for his contribution to the Wire and wish him well for the next chapter of his career.”

The departure of Kasiano opens up a quota spot for Warrington’s new head coach Sam Burgess to tinker with following the arrivals of Wesley Bruines (St Helens), Jordy Crowther (Wakefield Trinity), Brad Dwyer (Hull FC), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle Knights), Zane Musgrove (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors) and Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters).

Kasiano’s next destination has yet to be determined with some inclination that the 33-year-old will retire after an illustrious career.

