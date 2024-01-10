Joe Burgess willing to take Salford Red Devils to tribunal after leaving Super League club

JOE BURGESS has threatened to take Salford Red Devils to a tribunal after his exit was confirmed yesterday afternoon by the Super League club.

In a short statement, the Red Devils said, after undergoing a “thorough investigation”: “As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

“Whilst the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player’s conduct was not consistent with such expectations.”

Since that decision, Burgess has been announced as a Hull KR player for the 2024 Super League season after signing a one-year deal with the East Yorkshire club.

However, after speaking of his delight on the move to link up with Willie Peters, Burgess took to social media page, X, to give his reaction to the news of his Salford exit.

Burgess posted: “I am obviously saddened on the stance taken by the Club. Due to the fact that what has occurred will be the subject of an Appeal, both to the Club, and if necessary the Leagues’ Independent Tribunal, I propose to say very little else at this stage.”

