Ex-Wigan, Wakefield, Bradford and Barrow star Jarrod Sammut finds new club

FORMER Wigan, Wakefield, Bradford and Barrow star Jarrod Sammut has found a new club.

Sammut, a dual-code Maltese international who most recently has been with Cumbrian side Barrow Raiders, has signed for Workington Town.

The maverick halfback enjoyed a very productive period at Town in 2015 whilst on loan and then after signing permanently in 2016 made 37 appearances and scored 33 tries.

He then went on to play for Leigh, Wigan and London before his stint at Barrow Raiders and his career record shows a return of over 1700 points from just over 300 games.

