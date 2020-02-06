PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show: Episode 3

Following the opening weekend of the Super League season, The Total Rugby League Show returns with a fixture preview for this weekend’s matches in Round 2.

On the show, host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Matthew Shaw Editor of TotalRL.com and Rugby League World Editor Alex Davies.

In addition, we also preview this weekend’s matches in the Challenge Cup with League Express grassroots correspondent Phil Hodgson and we catch up with French Rugby League writer Mike Rylance for a results round-up from the Elite One Championship.