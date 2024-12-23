Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks’ Sky Sports The Bench podcast nominated for best rugby podcast

SKY SPORTS’ The Bench podcast has been nominated for the best rugby podcast.

Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks have earned a reputation for insightful and outspoken discussions with a number of stars such as Sam Tomkins and Jack Welsby over the course of the past few seasons.

And now they have been recognised as potentially one of the best rugby podcasts in the UK after earning a nomination for that crown in 2024.

12 have been nominated in total for the best rugby podcast with Cherry Jam – A Gloucester Rugby Supporter Podcast, For The Love Of Rugby, Happiness Is… with Bruce Aitchison, Bears Beyond The Gate, Forty20 Rugby League Podcasts, The Rugby Pod, Fergo and the Freak, The Ruck Infringement Podcast, The Women’s Rugby league podcast, MLR Weekly presented by Rugby Wrap Up and Devil in the Detail SRD the other 11.

Sky Sports’ podcast nominations:

Inside the Huddle – Best American Football Podcast

Ringside Toe2Toe Boxing Podcast – Best Combat Sports Podcast

Sky Sports F1 Podcast – Best Motorsports Podcast

Sky Sports Golf Podcast – Best Golf Podcast

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast – Best Cricket Podcast

The Bench with Jenna and Jon – Best Rugby Podcast

Sky Sports: Real Talk – Best Equality and Social Impact Podcast

Sky Sports: Real Talk – Diverse Voices Award

