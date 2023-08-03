Jon Wilkin believes current Super League boss could rival Justin Holbrook for Warrington Wolves job

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has given his thoughts over the vacant head coach position at the Warrington Wolves following the exit of Daryl Powell.

The bookies’ favourite is former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook – a man who Wilkin played under at the Saints – and Wilkin believes that the ex-Gold Coast Titans head coach could be the man to take Warrington forward.

Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict: “I think Justin Holbrook would be the right man. I’ll tell you this because Justin Holbrook came in to coach me at St Helens at a time where we were a big club and we were sort of wandering around a bit.

“We were fourth, fifth in the league and Justin just got us all together, simplified everything, and got us all excited to be at work.

“It’s such basic stuff, but what he did is he made training fun again, he made coming to work fun again and I think that’s what Warrington need.”

He added: “Everything is so serious down there, like it’s just a game. You get paid to play a game. It’s got to be fun and it should be fun.

“It’s a real privilege to play sport professionally but it won’t feel like that for Warrington at the minute because they’re in trouble. I think Justin Holbrook would be a fantastic appointment for them.”

That being said, Wilkin also believes that current Super League coach Paul Rowley – who has worked wonders with the Salford Red Devils – could rival Holbrook for the job.

“I think the last few weeks a name that’s been mentioned to me quite often by a number of sources is Paul Rowley from Salford,” Wilkin continued.

“I know that won’t go down very well with people at Salford but obviously he’s doing a cracking job there.”