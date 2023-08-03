St Helens secure massive financial boost with staggering increase in revenue at Super League club

ST HELENS have secured a massive financial boost with a staggering increase in revenue at the Super League club.

The latest financial accounts have been released by companies house which show that the Merseyside club have increased their revenue by £2.4 million in the financial year from 2021 to 2022 – from £6.9 million to £9.3 million.

That revenue increase is one of 34% from 2021 to 2022 with losses also reducing from £1.6 million to £1.2 million.

A statement from the report reads: “St Helens had another successful year in Super League winning the League Leaders Shield and The Grand Final. This is a record-breaking fourth consecutive year that the club has won the Grand Final.

“Post year the club won the World Club Challenge in Australia which was the greatest achievement in the history of the club.

“St Helens women’s team also won the Challenge Cup for the second season in a row and finished second in the league.

“Away from [the] rugby field, the NHS vaccination programme moved out of the stadium in June 2022 and the first ever music concert was held in July 2022 which was well received by the public and the council.

“Retail continues to perform well with hospitality and events slowly starting to return to pre-pandemic levels.”