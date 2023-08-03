Castleford Tigers have spoken to “about 70 players” potentially joining as Super League club admits missing out on “really exciting player”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have spoken to “about 70 players” potentially joining as the Super League club’s director of rugby, Danny Wilson, has admitted that the Tigers missed out on a “really exciting player”.

Greek international prop Billy Tsikrikas and the return of Alex Foster were announced on loan before the permanent arrivals of Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne and Lebanon international Charbel Tasipale.

Wilson began by speaking in detail on how he and the rest of the recruitment team have been working round the clock in order to bring in targets that would improve the Tigers’ squad.

“It’s been a testing period on a few levels because we’ve been working hard since March, April time really. We’ve spoken to about 70 players over that time whether that be overseas or domestically,” Wilson told the Castleford website.

“It’s challenging because there are a few things that go into it. First and foremost, you have to identify that talent and we’ve got some good agents in this country and abroad. Overseas we have a couple of good guys who work with us, and I’d like to give a mention to Josh who works over in Australia who works tirelessly. The time difference is difficult because I’ll be up all night speaking to him and the next day when it’s my working day he’ll be up all night.

“That process of identifying players is important to make sure the players fit what we want. Then it’s about agreeing the finances and making sure everything is right and then it’s getting the release from the clubs they are at. Another aspect to consider is the player being eligible for a visa which is tricky when targeting the overseas market, however, the World Cup last year helped us with international appearances being part of the criteria.

“We had a really exciting player lined up and we were excited about him coming over. We’d gone through that process and agreed terms but then his club wouldn’t release him. That was a hard one to take because that was after about two weeks of negotiations.

“Being patient is important because you can make decisions that are not quite right and can have an adverse effect. You can take away from the group by adding people that are not quite right.

“You get a lot of players thrown at you so you have to do your due diligence with that, and we have done the best we can.”

Both Horne and Tasipale will be in line to make their Castleford debuts against Huddersfield after arriving in the country last week and Wilson outlined that they have settled in nicely as they aim to make an immediate impact.

“I think we’ve brought some really good players in recently and we are really excited to see how they contribute to the team. They are loving Castleford, and they are buzzing to come and give something to the fans. They are really excited to prove themselves.

“We are really happy with them as people, and you can see that they want to be here. We were disappointed that we couldn’t get all of them involved in the Hull KR game. This week all of them will be involved.

“Liam really seems like a bit of a dynamo and with Charbel, I hope his playing ability reflects his ability to grow a moustache! They are all really keen to get involved with all departments at the club and that matters because we want people to go above and beyond for the club.

“They have to make that instant impact and they understand that. It’s been a big week of training because everyone understands where we are and the gravity of the task ahead. I’m confident the new boys will make a difference because they are here to fight.”

“Having Fozzy back has been great and he’s really excited to be here. Half the battle is to have people who are here for the right reasons and to battle hard for Castleford because the other tactical things will come off the back of that, Fozzy is a testament to that. He loves being here and coming to work every day.”

Both Horne and Tasipale will be in line to make their maiden Tigers appearances against Huddersfield after arriving in the country last week and Wilson outlined that they have settled in nicely as they aim to make an immediate impact.

“I think we’ve brought some really good players in recently and we are really excited to see how they contribute to the team. They are loving Castleford, and they are buzzing to come and give something to the fans. They are really excited to prove themselves.

“We are really happy with them as people, and you can see that they want to be here. We were disappointed that we couldn’t get all of them involved in the Hull KR game. This week all of them will be involved.

“Liam really seems like a bit of a dynamo and with Charbel, I hope his playing ability reflects his ability to grow a moustache! They are all really keen to get involved with all departments at the club and that matters because we want people to go above and beyond for the club.

“They have to make that instant impact and they understand that. It’s been a big week of training because everyone understands where we are and the gravity of the task ahead. I’m confident the new boys will make a difference because they are here to fight.”

“Having Fozzy back has been great and he’s really excited to be here. Half the battle is to have people who are here for the right reasons and to battle hard for Castleford because the other tactical things will come off the back of that, Fozzy is a testament to that. He loves being here and coming to work every day.”