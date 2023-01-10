Salford Red Devils reveal squad numbers for Super League 2023 as ex-Leigh and Wigan men take first-team jerseys

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season, with former Leigh Leopards star Sam Stone and Wigan Warriors loose-forward Oliver Partington taking first-team shirts.

Ryan Brierley has kept his number 1 jersey with new signings Andrew Dixon, Adam Sidlow, Ellis Longstaff and Ben Hellewell taking 11, 19, 20 and 25 respectively.

Stone, in being given the number 12 shirt, has pushed former North Queensland Cowboys star Shane Wright down to number 17, whilst Tyler Dupree impressed so much in 2022 that he will wear 16 in 2023.

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyaywa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

18 Alex Gerrard

19 Adam Sidlow

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

23 Dan Sarginson

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

26 James Greenwood

27 Ryan Lannon

28 Deon Cross