Salford Red Devils reveal squad numbers for Super League 2023 as ex-Leigh and Wigan men take first-team jerseys

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season, with former Leigh Leopards star Sam Stone and Wigan Warriors loose-forward Oliver Partington taking first-team shirts.
Ryan Brierley has kept his number 1 jersey with new signings Andrew Dixon, Adam Sidlow, Ellis Longstaff and Ben Hellewell taking 11, 19, 20 and 25 respectively.
Stone, in being given the number 12 shirt, has pushed former North Queensland Cowboys star Shane Wright down to number 17, whilst Tyler Dupree impressed so much in 2022 that he will wear 16 in 2023.
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyaywa
11 Andrew Dixon
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
18 Alex Gerrard
19 Adam Sidlow
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
23 Dan Sarginson
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
26 James Greenwood
27 Ryan Lannon
28 Deon Cross