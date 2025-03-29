Jonny Lomax settles dramatic St Helens finale at Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS 13 ST HELENS 14

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

ST HELENS fired up their season with a rare roasting of Catalans in Perpignan, showing no mercy to former favourite Tommy Makinson in his first ever game against the Red Vee.

Both sides battled with a brutal mountain wind hampering kicking opportunities but it was the visitors who coped best with the ferocious conditions, leading narrowly at half-time before sealing the game as Jonny Lomax finished a late exchange of field-goals.

Saints’ first league win at Stade Gilbert Brutus since 2018 could be the catalyst for coach Paul Wellens and his hit-and-miss side so far this term.

Sam Tomkins stepped up to the Dragons’ captaincy after the late unavailability of Ben Garcia through illness, replaced in the squad by Bayley Sironen whose brother Curtis missed out on Saints selection with his child being born.

Despite an early blow in the second tackle of the game when promising youngster Harry Robertson had to leave the field for a head-injury assessment, which he quickly failed, Saints hit the front with two Tristan Sailor tries.

First the stand-off broke the defence for a 30-metre dash over on the right for the opener.

Then fullback Jack Welsby rampaged up the pitch, passed onto Alex Walmsley and allowed Sailor his second strike – and eighth in as many appearances for the club – near the posts.

Sailor also added both goals for a twelve-point lead.

But Makinson was always going to be in the headlines and in the 16th minute he chipped over his old team-mates and his good friend Sam Tomkins collected the ball to get Catalans’ account going, converting his own try.

Tomkins followed Sailor in scoring a double but it took 20 minutes of thrilling stalemate before he could strike with a scrambled roll-over which needed video referee approval, He couldn’t convert to leave it 10-12.

St Helens had the strong wind behind them in the second half and thought they had scored in the opening minute when Lomax’s kick was carried on the breeze but Sailor was adjudged offside before he collected and grounded by the video referee.

Both Lomax and Luke Keary struggled with the aerial battle in the wind while two lengthy captain’s challenges, as referee Jack Smith struggled throughout the game with his technical communication, punctuated the second half.

But that man Tomkins levelled the scores with a 62nd-minute penalty when Saints were caught offside in front of their posts.

Then a decisive moment of the game came with a scruffy kick forward from Remis Smith which landed into the arms of Tevita Pangai Jr, who slipped to Keary before Bayley Sironen strode over the line unhindered. Video referee Liam Rush, taking another lengthy look, decided Pangai Jr had been tackled before offloading.

Lomax took his first opportunity to win the game seven minutes from time with a drop-goal, but a short kick-off from Makinson was collected by the Dragons and Keary equalised with his own one-pointer.

So Lomax had to show further ice in his veins to finish the job with his second field-goal a minute from the end for an incredible Saints win.

GAMESTAR: Sam Tomkins’ brilliance shone out again against St Helens, who must be sick of the sight of him dancing through their ranks to score tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Jonny Lomax’s wind-assisted drop-goal with a minute from time.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Plenty to pick from but every time Tevita Pangai Jr picked up the ball he was an off-loading, barn-storming metre-eater.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Sam Tomkins (Catalans)

2 pts Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

1 pt Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Sam Tomkins

2 Tommy Makinson

23 Matthieu Laguerre

4 Reimis Smith

5 Nick Cotric

6 Luke Keary

21 Théo Fages

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

14 Alrix Da Costa

10 Julian Bousquet

17 Bayley Sironen

12 Elliott Whitehead

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

3 Arthur Romaano

15 Tevita Satae

19 Paul Séguier

24 Frank Maria

18th man (not used)

26 Guillermo Aisuro-Bichet

Also in 21-man squad

9 Ben Garcia

18 César Rougé

20 Jordan Dezaria

Tries: Tomkins (16, 35)

Goals: Tomkins 2/3

Field-goals: Keary (75)

SAINTS

1 Jack Welsby

5 Jon Bennison

26 Harry Robertson

4 Mark Percival

29 Dayon Sambou

6 Tristan Sailor

7 Jonny Lomax

8 Alex Walmsley

14 Moses Mbye

10 Matty Lees

16 Matt Whitley

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

9 Daryl Clark

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 George Delaney

18th man (not used)

15 James Bell

Also in 21-man squad

21 Noah Stephens

22 Ben Davies

27 George Whitby

Tries: Sailor (6, 9)

Goals: Percival 2/2

Field-goals: Lomax (73, 79)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 10-12; 12-12, 13-12, 13-13, 13-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Sam Tomkins; Saints: Tristan Sailor

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 10-12

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 9,386