20 Questions: Getting to know Huddersfield Giants’ Tom Burgess

Get to know Huddersfield Giants and England prop Tom Burgess as he answers our 20 questions…

1 Do you have aspirations to follow Sam into coaching?

Not at the minute. I’ve seen what it’s done to his hair! That might change, but it’s not something I’m looking at doing after playing. But I can see myself working with players in some way – probably more in terms of the mental health side of things. I’m pretty interested in that and how players handle the highs and lows of professional sport. Coming from someone who has been through that could be vital for others.

2 Was the draw of a return to Yorkshire too hard to turn down?

Yes, it was. There were offers from Sam and Warrington, and Catalans were in there too, but at the end of the day, Huddersfield were the closest team to me growing up so it made sense to go back there and complete the full circle. I can show my kids where their dad grew up and it’s been nice that I have been able to do things like take them to see my dad’s grave – I couldn’t do that in Australia.

3 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

My dad. He was a big part of all of us playing rugby league and getting started in it. He coached us all at some point too. But if we’re looking professionally I used to love Jamie Peacock and Adrian Morley.

4 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

If we’re looking at the 24 hours leading up to a game I do like to cook my own pasta dish dinner the night before. You know then exactly what’s going into it and no one is going to poison you ha ha.

5 Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced?

I could say my twin brother George, but joking aside I’d have to say Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. I thought I’d got rid of him by coming back over here, but I’ve not. I played 12 seasons over in Australia and came up against him in every one of them. He never took a backwards step and, for me, that puts another spin on the games against Hull KR this year.

6 What is your go to song/artist on your music playlist?

I cover all bases. One minute I’ll be listening to Kanye West and doing the rapping, and another I’ll be on a bit of country with Luke Combs. So it’s a bit of a mix really.

7 If you could be on any celebrity TV or reality TV show, which would it be?

That’s a tough one – Sam did SAS in Australia so I’ve thought about that one. But maybe I’d go for Big Brother and just go chill in a house and play some mind games for a few weeks.

8 What is top of your bucket list?

When I was younger I was a bit of an adrenaline junkie so I just used to want to jump off bridges and stuff. A lot of that has left me now, but I wouldn’t mind doing a skydive.

9 Which superpower would you most like to have?

Time travel and I’d go back and relive the good times.

10 Do you have any hidden talents?

I’m actually a pretty good rapper and I can beat box, so I’d say that’s a talent.

11 As one of four brothers there must be some embarrassing moments you can tell us about one of them?

I’ll just embarrass Sam I think. He used to steal our dummies when we were kids and actually used to have a dummy up until he was about six or seven, so that’s pretty embarrassing. But at school me and George used to swap classes a lot to see if anyone noticed. We once did it for a whole day for April Fools Day, but we got caught. Mum and dad were called in and we were expelled.

12 What annoys you more than anything?

Incompetence – especially when it comes to service. It might sound a bit snobby, but when someone is being paid to do a job and they can’t do it right it is annoying.

13 What is your ideal night out?

Some really nice food, a bit of music, maybe some live music, a bit of dancing and some karaoke – that’s about right for me.

14 Who has been the best musician/artist you have seen live?

Like I’ve said I love a bit of everything, but Luke Combs was great live. There is also a band in Australia called the Teskey Brothers, they are getting quite big now and they are great.

15 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

When you become a dad of three there isn’t really much time for hobbies, most of your free time is taken up by the kids. But I do like travel and seeing the world when I get chance. There’s been so many great places, but, in terms of an all round trip, I’d have to say Rome has been the best place I’ve been.

16 What is your go-to meal?

You can’t beat a good spicy curry. I like a bit of spice.

17 What is your favourite film?

I suppose I have to say this now, because of Russell Crowe – but it’s got to be Gladiator. It’s a great film though.

18 If you could have a night out with any celebrity, alive or dead, who would it be?

I think Kanye West is quite misunderstood and I think I’d get on quite well with him. I know all his songs as well.

19 If you weren’t a rugby league player what would you be doing?

Probably a teacher. I’d follow in my mum’s footsteps. Dad was a rugby player, mum was a teacher so if I didn’t follow one I’d follow the other.

20 Out of the four brothers, who is the better player?

Ha ha, we do always have a bit of a laugh about this. George in his prime was unstoppable and people talk about how the Clive Churchill Medal should have been his in the 2014 Grand Final, and it probably should have been. But if we’re talking about consistency and out and out 80 minutes every week, you can’t look past Sam. He’s the epitome of a top rugby league player – so we probably all agree that he was the best out of the four of us.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 507 (April 2025)