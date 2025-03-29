Fast-starting London Broncos keep Hunslet rooted to bottom of Championship

LONDON BRONCOS 26 HUNSLET 6

HUW RICHARDS, Cherry Red Records Stadium, Saturday

HUNSLET’S slow-starting habit again cost them grievously as they fell to a fifth consecutive Championship defeat, fixing them at the bottom as the division’s hierarchy begins to take shape.

For the fourth Championship match in a row they conceded within seven minutes, and for the third time in that sequence were two scores down before the clock had ticked into double figures. Hard as they battled after that, conceding only once in the next hour, those early scores defined the match.

London might have regarded this match with some trepidation after their 50-point hammering by Oldham last week, and being forced into eight changes with the loss of several senior players to injury. Instead they offered a reminder of the game’s physical hierarchies.

A year ago they were being bullied by Super League teams, struggling to break out of their own territory and knowing that any error was likely to lead to an opposing score. Here they imposed themselves in those opening stages on Hunslet, making comfortable yards on their own possession.

Prop Huw Worthington, the Wales cap who combines rugby with farming, made a succession of breaks. His drive on London’s first possession helped create the position from which Marcus Stock, whom coach Mike Eccles reckoned played “possibly his best game for us”, forced his way over, driving between two defenders to reach the line.

Chris Hellec converted, and was on target again five minutes later after Stock drove into the Hunslet cover to send the consistently dangerous Luke Polselli across.

A deluge seemed to threaten, but the slowing of London’s initial momentum was signalled by failing to score after being awarded two consecutive penalties.

But the extent of Hunslet’s struggles was shown by all four of their replacements taking the field within the first 25 minutes, and it was no great surprise when fullback Alex Walker continued his climb up the Broncos’ all-time scoring rankings, surging across from dummy-half, although Hellec was wide of the mark this time.

To their great credit Hunslet did not fold, and instead brought themselves back into the game shortly after half-time when Noah Booth intercepted close to his own line and charged more than 80 metres to score. Billy Jowitt’s conversion cut the deficit to 16-6.

The game went into something of a holding pattern, with neither team able fully to impose itself. Walker and Polselli gave London a greater attacking threat, their efforts meaning Hunslet generally took possession deep in their own territory. Mounting tension was reflected in a high penalty count and a brawl embroiling both packs.

London finally broke the deadlock in the final few minutes when academy product Jenson Binks capped an impressively composed halfback display by chipping for Aaron Small to touch down.

Then, with Hunslet a man short after Keelan Foster was sin-binned, Liam Tindall dashed over on the left.

Eccles said: “I’m delighted to get the result. It was a six-day turnround but it felt like a long week with everything going on.”

GAMESTAR: Marcus Stock took on senior player responsibilities and was involved in both of London’s early tries.

GAMEBREAKER: The early Broncos scores had Hunslet on the back foot from the start.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

1 Alex Walker

29 Alfie Johnson

` 2 Chris Hellec

20 Aaron Small

5 Liam Tindall

6 Luke Polselli

28 Jenson Binks

8 Huw Worthington

9 Curtis Davies

13 Marcus Stock

11 Will Lovell

18 Ben Hursey-Hord

15 Tom Whitehead

Subs (all used)

17 Jensen Monk

21 Chris Ball

22 Matt Ross

23 Sam Winney

Tries: Stock (3), Polselli (8), Walker (25), Small (73), Tindall (78)

Goals: Hellec 3/5

HUNSLET

1 Jimmy Watson

5 Mackenzie Turner

30 Noah Booth

19 Liam Welham

2 Mackenzie Scurr

16 Greg Eden

4 Billy Jowitt

27 Sam Campbell

34 Mason Corbett

17 Keelan Foster

11 Ethan Wood

22 Harrison Gilmore

10 Matty Fletcher

Subs (all used)

8 Harvey Hallas

12 Aaron Levy

13 Jordan Syme

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

Tries: Booth (46)

Goals: Jowitt 1/1

Sin bin: Foster (77) – shoulder charge

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0; 16-6, 20-6, 26-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Marcus Stock; Hunslet: Billy Jowitt

Penalty count: 10-6

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Kevin Moore