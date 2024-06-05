Jordan Abdull to leave Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2024 Super League season

JORDAN ABDULL will no longer be a Catalans Dragons player at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Abdull, who joined the French side on loan from parent club Hull KR earlier this year, will not be at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2025, the Dragons have now confirmed.

The former Hull FC academy player has scored three tries and 36 points in 12 games in the Catalans jersey so far.

It is widely expected that Abdull will link up with former club Hull FC for 2025 as the Black and Whites aim to vastly improve on their dismal 2024 showing so far.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast