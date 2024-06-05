New Hull FC boss John Cartwright reportedly set for first signing

NEW Hull FC head coach John Cartwright is reportedly set for his first signing.

A week after Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks linked Hull FC with a move for Wests Tigers playmaker Jayden Sullivan, Australian publication the Daily Telegraph has reported that the 22-year-old is on his way to England to become Cartwright’s first signing of his tenure at the MKM Stadium.

The 22-year-old has played seven games for the Tigers in 2024, but was behind Lachlan Galvin and Aidan Sezer before both halfbacks suffered injuries.

Sullivan also registered 27 appearances for the Dragons over a four-year spell after debuting in 2019.

The Black and Whites are in desperate need of a new halfback for 2025 with Fa’amanu Brown departing the club earlier in the year and Morgan Smith favouring hooker as his number one position.

Meanwhile, Ben Reynolds joined Hull on loan from Hull KR, whilst Jake Trueman has just returned from a serious injury.

Jordan Abdull is also expected to join the Black and Whites for 2025 and beyond following his exit from the Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Abdull joined Catalans on a season-long loan from Hull KR after falling behind Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis in the pecking order.

