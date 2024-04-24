Josh Drinkwater ‘frustrated’ at lack of Warrington Wolves game time as Super League loan move considered

JOSH DRINKWATER has admitted he is ‘frustrated’ at the lack of game time at the Warrington Wolves.

The 31-year-old halfback has registered just three appearances for the Cheshire club in 2024, despite playing 20 times for the Wolves in 2023.

In terms of Drinkwater’s current playing situation, Leon Hayes is being preferred by head coach Sam Burgess in the halves alongside George Williams and the former has expressed his “frustration” at being on the sidelines.

“It’s been disappointing and frustrating not playing. I’ve only played the one game at halfback and then we had a few injuries so I moved to a five-eighth role,” Drinkwater told League Express.

“With the style of play we have here, they are two different roles at the club. They are completely different but it’s what was needed at the time and then I tore my quad quite badly.

“We couldn’t rush the injury and I had a minor hiccup with it as well on the comeback trail with the heavy fields and the rain. But I am fine now, I’m in full training and have been for a couple of weeks.

“Sam (Burgess) made the decision in that he is sticking with what he’s got and what’s working. While I understand it and get why he’s doing it, it’s obviously frustrating.

“I want to be playing and I do believe I am good enough to get in the team. I respect his decision and all I can do is turn up to training each day, put my best foot forward and, if and when I get that chance to get back in the team, I will take it.

“I want to be playing footy, I don’t like just training and I want to play each week. I love the game, I love playing, any rugby league player will tell you that’s why they do it, they want to play on weekends and get out there.”

Does that mean Drinkwater could leave on a short-term loan?

“If that means going out on loan or whatever then so be it, but I’m not too sure with me being a quota player, not many teams have quota spots open.

“But, every club over here knows the style of player I am and what I can bring and if going out loan to play is what it comes to then that’s what I’ll do.

“It is frustrating but I just want to play.”

