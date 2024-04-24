Ex-Wigan Warriors assistant Lee Briers on potential NRL or Super League head coaching gig

FORMER Wigan Warriors assistant coach Lee Briers has revealed that he has ambition to be a head coach in either the NRL or the Super League.

Briers has made quite the impression Down Under with the Brisbane Broncos as an attacking coach after joining from the Warriors ahead of the 2023 season.

The former Warrington Wolves halfback helped Wigan lift the Challenge Cup in 2022 and earned a move to the NRL with the Broncos for 2023.

And it’s fair to say Briers has created quite the impression in Australia, but he still has the ambition to be a head coach.

“With coaching, there aren’t many jobs out there but my ambition is to be a head coach whether that be in the NRL or Super League,” Briers told the BBC 5 Live podcast.

“All I can keep doing is keep getting that experience and wait until that job comes. I’m not in a rush, I could be an assistant for the rest of my life.

“But I’m ready now, I’m ready to be a head coach if that’s now or in a few years time. I love it at the Broncos and I’m learning how to manage.”

Briers explained why the NRL ‘star’ is a “different beast” and it has taught him new skills.

“There are a lot of big stars in the NRL, it’s a different beast so you are dealing with a different type of player. With superstars comes egos and there are different things you’ve got to manage.

“I know how to coach rugby league but the key being any boss in any environment is the man management of your staff and the people you employ so I’m learning loads about that.

“The jobs has to fit me, I’m not going to walk into any job. It’s got to be the right one because at the moment I’m in the best place to learn.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.