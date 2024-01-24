Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott reveals new women appointments for Super League coverage

SKY SPORTS pundit Barrie McDermott has revealed that more women will be appointed to the broadcasting giant for Super League coverage in 2024.

McDermott, who has been part of the Sky Sports team since February 2007, was conducting a quickfire question and answer session with Rugby League World magazine.

Amongst the questions was one aimed at the trio of new commentators – Dave Woods, Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor – included in Sky Sports’ program for 2024.

One fan asked McDermott: “What will Dave Woods, Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson add to the Sky team?”

McDermott responded: “We’ll have to wait and see what they add, but Woodsy (Dave Woods) has been in the game forever, Mark Wilson) has been in sport forever, and been in rugby league for a while – he’s a Bradford fan so we always have a bit of banter over the Leeds/Bradford thing.

“Kyle is fresh out of the game and we’ll have some other players who retired at the end of last season involved as well.

“Sam Tomkins will be there or thereabouts because he’s done an amazing job with Sky initially and then latterly Channel 4.”

McDermott went on to reveal that the broadcasting giants will also be appointing a number of women to roles with potentially Danika Priim joining Sky after impressing on Channel 4 – like Tomkins, Amor and Wilson.

Meanwhile, St Helens legend Jodie Cunningham could also be one of those mentioned with the loose-forward hanging up her boots at the end of the 2023 season, with the 32-year-old also taking up the role of Head of Women’s Pathways and Performance at Saints.

McDermott stated: “The girls that will be coming in will add something to the team as well. It’s about giving every single viewer, who maybe like one person and doesn’t lean towards another too much, a reason to keep their hands off the remote control, or keeping them from scrolling through social media.”

