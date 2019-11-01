Red Rose name skipper

Thatto Heath prop Andy Lea will captain Lancashire when the reigning BARLA County Championship Open Age champions launch the defence of their title tomorrow.

Lea will take the armband for the fixture with Cumbria at Leigh Miners Rangers.

Head coach Craig Farrimond said: “Andy has played for Lancashire before and he plays for my club Thatto Heath.

“What you get with him is a no-nonsense approach. Whatever he says, he does.

“He’ll take those carries in, he’ll be in every tackle. He’s got the best hands I’ve seen from a forward outside of the professional game and he makes the job easier for coaches.”