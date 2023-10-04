Wigan Warriors playmaker Cade Cust in talks with three Super League clubs

WIGAN WARRIORS playmaker Cade Cust is in talks with three Super League clubs over a potential move.

League Express understands that the halfback/hooker is in talks with Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC about joining for 2024 and beyond.

It follows Wigan’s willingness to let Cust go with the 25-year-old playing a bit part role during the 2023 Super League season with head coach Matt Peet favouring Bevan French and Harry Smith in the halves with Brad O’Neill and Sam Powell at hooker.

Cust did have an option to extend his contract into 2024, but the Warriors will not take him up on that.

Catalans, of course, need a playmaker for next season considering the departures of Tyrone May (Hull KR) and Mitchell Pearce (retirement) with Cust a real target of Steve McNamara’s.

Meanwhile, Leeds have lost both Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin for next season and though they have signed Lachie Miller from Newcastle Knights, he will slot in at fullback.

Youngster Jack Sinfield is waiting in the wings, but the Rhinos need established playmakers to improve on a dismal year in 2023.

Hull FC are also in dire need of a new halfback following Jake Clifford’s return to the North Queensland Cowboys, with Manly Sea Eagles livewire Cooper Johns also linked with a move to East Yorkshire.

It promises to be an interesting race for Cust’s signature.

